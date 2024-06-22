Barcelona superstar committed to national team despite early EURO elimination

An unfortunate injury a few days before the commencement of the European Championships saw Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski ruled out from participation for the Polish National Team against the Netherlands.

The repercussions of the same are seen clearly in the team’s performance. With their icon not fully fit, Poland slumped to two defeats in as many games to become the first team to be eliminated from the premier competition.

Lewandowski, in fact, boosted his recovery and made it back in time to play the final half-hour against Austria in the team’s second game. Unfortunately, it was too little too late.

Committed till the end

Heading into the third and arguably most daunting match against France, Poland are no longer in contention to proceed to the knockout stages of the event.

Their result against Les Bleus, thus, does not count for much more than the team’s prestige and the players’ self-esteem.

As revealed by SPORT, however, Lewandowski is completely focused on the game ahead despite the team’s elimination.

Lewandowski’s Poland are out of Euro 2024. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The striker wants to show his commitment to the national team until the very end and will look to dish out a clinic on the night.

Lewandowski could well start against France given that he is back to complete fitness. He will then proceed to enjoy a month off before joining Hansi Flick’s pre-season camp midway through next month.

The last dance?

At 35 years of age, it is clear that Lewandowski does not have as much steam in his boat as he did a few years ago.

Despite making a strong finish to last season, the Polish international was nowhere close to his usual sharpness in front of goal and age is definitely catching up to him.

At this point, Lewandowski’s game against France could well be his final game in a Poland shirt. After all, he will be two years older for the next World Cup and staying longer will only hamper the team’s preparation for future events without him.