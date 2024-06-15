Barcelona studying two options for teenage forward, exit not entirely ruled out

As uncertainty looms over Vitor Roque’s future at Barcelona, the Blaugrana have examined several opportunities and according to Mundo Deportivo, they are not entirely ruling out the Brazilian’s exit.

It is said that although Barcelona are prioritising his continuity, their stance hinges significantly on Financial Fair Play regulations.

If these constraints make it unfeasible to keep Roque, they are prepared to facilitate his departure, potentially through a loan.

In such a scenario, the club has identified Ferran Torres and Marc Guiu as potential replacements for the ageing Robert Lewandowski and they are also open to considering Pau Victor or exploring other options within the transfer market.

What exactly is Barcelona’s plan with Roque?

Roque, who faced a six-month adjustment period, needs to prove himself during pre-season under Hansi Flick, who has expressed his confidence in the striker.

However, while Deco and Flick are keen for Roque to step into Lewandowski’s shoes next season, the club’s sporting directors are cautious.

They acknowledge that Roque can only stay if they manage to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules to register his contract, which runs until 2031.

Right now, Barcelona face financial constraints, with strict limits set by LaLiga’s Article 100, which affects their ability to manage player depreciation.

On the other hand, if they agree to listen to offers, the likes of Juventus, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid have all shown interest.

There are other priorities

Before addressing Roque’s situation, they must prioritise registering contracts for Gavi and Alejandro Balde, two key players who recently renewed but are not yet registered for league play.

Achieving a balanced financial position is crucial for Barcelona, as it would increase Roque’s chances of remaining with the club.

Otherwise, they may opt to loan him out and seek internal replacements, such as Torres or Guiu from their reserve team, both of whom have shown promise.

Alternatively, they might consider promoting Pau Victor, currently excelling with Barça Atletic in Primera RFEF, or exploring market options like Ayoze Perez, who has been offered with a manageable release clause.