Barcelona striker informs dressing room he wants to leave – report

The future of Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu has been a topic of much discussion over the past few days as interest grows from top clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea were the ones showing an interest in signing him and it now appears that the latter could be very well-placed to secure the 18-year-old’s services.

With Guiu’s contract expiring in 2025 and containing a €6 million release clause, the Blues seem ready to trigger the clause and sign him up.

Barcelona, for their part, have been trying to renew Guiu’s contract but talks have gone quite slowly with no agreement in sight.

Guiu hints at exit

Now, though, it appears that Guiu is very much likely to leave this summer and in fact, last night’s promotion playoff final between Barça Atletic and Cordoba could end up being his final one for the club.

As per SPORT’s Toni Juanmarti, Guiu has not informed Barcelona he is leaving, but sources in the Barça Atletic dressing room admit that the teenager has internally expressed his desire to move on.

The 18-year-old striker is very tempted to accept Chelsea’s proposal and is thinking about his future while the Catalan club are still waiting for an answer regarding the renewal offer.

Having renewed a host of young players like Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado recently, Barcelona have been working to extend Guiu’s contract as well.

On his way out? (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Barça’s proposal has not convinced either the player’s family or his representatives, who have moved in parallel towards a possible transfer by paying the termination clause of €6 million.

Guiu seeks guarantees

In order to continue at Barça, Guiu wants to have certain guarantees that he will be a first-team player for all intents and purposes – something that cannot be guaranteed due to the presence of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Vitor Roque.

For their part, Barça have told him that they are counting on him in the medium term, especially considering Lewandowski’s age and Roque’s probable departure on loan.

However, the fact of having Lewandowski and Ferran ahead of him does not convince the 18-year-old striker, who is keen on playing every week.

In addition, Barça cannot promise the striker anything on a sporting level because it will be Hansi Flick who will decide.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s contract proposal is considerably higher than Barcelona’s, who have made an effort to keep the forward, but cannot come close to the numbers offered by the English side.

As such, sources in the Barça Atletic dressing room now admit that Guiu has let slip his desire to move on if Barça do not convince him.