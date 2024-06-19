Barcelona still unsure on Gavi’s injury return date

Barcelona star Gavi has begun his road back to action as part of a lengthy injury rehabilitation.

The Spanish international suffered a cruciate ligament tear whilst on international duty in November which was followed by surgery.

His recovery period spelt the end to his domestic season and he was eventually given no chance of being fit in time for Euro 2024.

Injury returns can be long and complicated and both Barcelona and Spain have felt the sting of his absence from their squads.

However, there have been some signs of positivity this month, with the 19-year-old included in some light training sessions as the first team build towards preseason in July.

His progress has been good, but as per reports from Marca, Barcelona do not have a return date in mind for the 19-year-old.

Preseason officially starts on July 8, with the new La Liga campaign kicking off on August 18, but Gavi could be held back until September.