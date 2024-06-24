Barcelona still in negotiations to sell defender as accounting deadline approaches

Barcelona are in need of sales before the end of the month, with just six days remaining in June, when their accounts for the 2023-24 season are closed. One of the most likely to leave in that period is Senegalese teenager Mikayil Faye.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona for €2m last summer from NK Kustosija, and has had a promising season for Barca Atletic, attracting the attention of the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Manchester United. However the one to have manifested their interest most clearly are Porto.

The Portuguese side made an initial €15m bid for Faye, which Barcelona have turned down, but Matteo Moretto has confirmed talks are ongoing for the central defender. The Blaugrana are demanding more from Porto, but it seems there is a chance the deal goes through.

Barcelona are set to earn €6m from Chelsea for Marc Guiu, and have also brought in around €8m from Chadi Riad’s move from Real Betis to Crystal Palace, as part of their 50% sell-on clause. With the deadline fast approaching for Barcelona’s accountants though, it would be no surprise to see talks accelerate in the coming days.