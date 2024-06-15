Barcelona stepping up efforts to retain the services of forward, Flick an admirer

With just two weeks remaining before his loan contract at Barcelona comes to an end, Joao Felix’s future still remains uncertain.

The Portuguese international’s contract ends at the end of the month, but he has no desire to return to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone, for his part, does not want the attacker to return to the Spanish capital either.

Barcelona step up efforts to sign Felix

As uncertainty over Felix’s future continues, it appears Barcelona are ready to take the next step.

According to Diario SPORT, the Catalans have stepped up their efforts to retain the services of Felix, who is regarded highly by new coach Hansi Flick.

Flick is counting on the former SL Benfica starlet to become a part of Barcelona’s attack next season. In a recent podcast, Barcelona president Joan Laporta himself revealed that Flick wanted to sign Felix during his time at Bayern Munich.

Felix in action for Portugal (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Keeping Felix’s continuity in mind, Barcelona have also released a video of the attacker’s special moments in training.

Can Barça sign Felix permanently?

Despite Barcelona’s desire to keep hold of Felix, the club are not in a position to sign the player permanently this summer.

In fact, the Catalans are in no mood to sign Felix for any given price. Keeping that in mind, the club are putting pressure on all the parties involved to swiftly reach an agreement.

Jorge Mendes is exploring an agreement that could see Felix the same salary as last season. He is essentially looking to clone the terms of Barcelona’s last agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Whether or not this deal comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Barcelona, for their part, believe Felix is more likely to stay at the club than his compatriot Joao Cancelo.