Barcelona Are Stepping Up Their Efforts To Land This Bundesliga Playmaker: Decent Fit For Flick?

In a recent report, Sport revealed that Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to land Red Bull Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo. It has been stated that the Catalan club are eager to secure the services of the Spanish talent this off-season.

Olmo had another fruitful campaign at the German club after he put in a series of eye-catching displays for them in the Bundesliga. The Spanish attacker found the back of the net eight times and picked up five assists in 25 matches for RB Leipzig last season across various competitions.

The 26-year-old was a decent performer in the final third as he averaged 2.1 shots, 1.5 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has even been tidy with his ball distribution based on his pass completion rate of 79.6% in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Red Bull Arena will run out in the summer of 2027, so Barcelona would have to make a big offer if they want to recruit him on the cheap in this transfer period.

Is Olmo A Decent Fit For Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick?

Olmo can engineer some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He can shoot the ball with power and precision from long range. The Spanish talent has also got the vision to orchestrate a few inviting chances for his teammates to find the back of the net. He is a decent dribbler with the ball as well but needs to find a way to improve his numbers on the offensive end of the field.

Olmo already knows the Catalan club well from his previous spell with them as a youth player. We can expect him to bring more goals and creativity to Barcelona boss Hansi Flick’s attack.

At 26, Olmo is about to enter his prime soon which makes him a great fit for Barcelona‘s needs this summer. He is good enough to help Barca compete for some major honours over the next few years. Thus, it makes sense for the Catalan giants to go all out to bring Olmo on board later this summer.