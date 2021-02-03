Barcelona starts comeback in 88th minute of 5-3 win over Granada

Pure, unadulterated chaos.

There are few better ways to describe the Copa del Rey tie between Barcelona and Granada at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Wednesday, won by the Blaugranas by a 5-3 final score.

Barcelona trailed 2-0 after 47 minutes and didn’t score the first goal of its comeback until the 88th minute.

[ MORE: Klopp on latest Liverpool loss ]

A pair of former Premier League players were among Granada’s scorers, as Kenedy and Roberto Soldado scored in regulation before Fede Vico converted a 103rd-minute penalty.

Jordi Alba scored twice and Antoine Griezmann also was responsible for two goals (though one may go down as an own goal). Frenkie de Jong’s 108th-minute goal was the other marker.

GOLAZO JORDI ALBA 💥 A stunning left foot volley! pic.twitter.com/e9udAJsoKb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2021

As for the Americans, Konrad de la Fuente did not make the bench but Sergino Dest returned from injury with Barca trailing 2-0 in the 57th minute. He had 79 touches and registered four key passes.

Barca scored thrice in extra time to claim the spot in the next round over its La Liga rivals, but this game is almost as notable for its nutty statistics.

Granada keeper Aaron Escandell was a Man of the Match candidate despite allowing five goals, making 14 saves in the loss.

Here are Barcelona’s possession percentages from first half to second half and both periods of extra time: 74, 83, 83, 81.

Barcelona out-attempted Granada 36-7 and put 20 of its shots on target, attempting 1,061 passes to the hosts’ 294.

Barcelona lost possession 186 times, just 14 digits lower than the amount of passes completed by Granada.

Granada registered 47 clearances. Barca had two.

Lionel Messi — heard of him? — was rated a perfect 10 by SofaScore despite not scoring a goal. The Barcelona living legend had 10 key passes and 11 shots, plus this set-up of Antoine Griezmann in what may or may not go down as an own goal.

More PL action

Story continues

Three things we learned from Liverpool – Brighton Three things we learned from Aston Villa – West Ham Three things we learned from Leeds – Everton

Barcelona starts comeback in 88th minute of 5-3 win over Granada originally appeared on NBCSports.com