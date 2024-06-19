Barcelona starlet signs new contract

A highly-regarded member of the youth ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has committed to the terms of a new contract with the club.

The player in question? Joan Anaya.

Anaya, for his part, is a 19-year-old defender, who generally lines out at right-back.

The Spaniard spent this past season lining out for the club’s Juvenil A outfit, thoroughly impressing along the way.

And his performances, evidently, proved enough to convince those behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital of Anaya’s readiness to contribute for the years to come, too.

As per Mundo Deportivo:

‘Barça has reached an agreement with defender Joan Anaya for the renewal of his contract once his youth stage ends.’

The terms of the deal will run through the summer of 2027, albeit with further details, including Anaya’s release clause, yet to be confirmed.

The plan, it is understood, is for the stopper to make the step up to Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic for the 2024/25 campaign.

Conor Laird | GSFN