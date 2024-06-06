Barcelona starlet sends message to former boss Xavi after international debut

Barcelona star Fermín López made use of the opportunity to send a message of appreciation to former manager Xavi on Thursday night.

As much comes fresh off another evening to remember for the 21-year-old.

Fermín, for his part, was afforded his international debut for the Spanish senior team on Wednesday.

After being rewarded for his stellar close to the club season by way of a first-time inclusion in Luis de la Fuente’s ranks, the midfielder was introduced off the bench during a friendly meeting with minnows Andorra.

And, safe to say, Fermín wasted little time in making his impact felt…

Shining from his role at the head of the midfield, the youngster laid on not one, but two assists, en route to an eventual 5-0 La Roja triumph.

Post-match, it therefore came as little surprise when Fermín was pulled in for an exchange with the media, to provide an insight into his feelings on a special night.

And, as alluded to above, the Barca goalscorer took advantage of the chance to forward a thank you message to recently-departed Blaugrana headmaster Xavi.

“The reason why I’m here is because of Xavi. I will always thank him,” Fermín concluded.

Conor Laird | GSFN