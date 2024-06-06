Barcelona starlet receives touching tribute from former club after international debut

Barcelona star Fermín López was on Wednesday the recipient of a wonderful message, on the part of one of his former clubs.

As much comes fresh off what marked a special evening for the midfield talent.

Rewarded for what marked a stellar close to the club campaign with a maiden call-up to the Spanish senior team, Fermín was in turn introduced off the bench for his debut on Wednesday night.

And, safe to say, the 21-year-old wasted little time in making his presence felt.

En route to an eventual 5-0 friendly drubbing of Andorra, Fermín made use of his substitute cameo to notch not one, but two assists, amid a brilliant individual showing.

Messages of congratulations, in turn, have since poured in for the youngster, who continues to add to his reputation as a potential star in the making in Catalunya’s capital.

And, as alluded to above, amongst those to have sent a special message the way of Fermín were one of his former clubs.

After the midfield goalscorer spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan in Andalusia, Linares Deportivo took to social media, to make clear just how ‘proud’ they are of the club’s former star:

“We are so proud of you for having defended our colours and for everything that you have achieved! We are looking forward to seeing you in the Spain jersey at Euro 2024!”

¡Qué orgullosos estamos de que hayas defendido los colores del #LinaresDeportivo y de todo lo que estás consiguiendo, @ferminlopez_11! 🤩



🇪🇸 ¡Estamos deseosos de verte defender la camiseta de la @SEFutbol en la próxima #EURO2024! #VivimosPorTi 💙 https://t.co/SKgV9Cx8LH pic.twitter.com/2Yh3NRwN4r — Linares Deportivo 💙⚒ (@Linares_Dptvo) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN