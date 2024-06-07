Barcelona starlet opts for departure to join Bayer Leverkusen

A highly-regarded up-and-coming member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has come to the decision to call time on his spell with the club.

That’s according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, who points towards Andrea Natali as the player in question.

Natali, for his part, is a 16-year-old central defender, who has long been considered as a potential star in the making.

The Italian – fresh off playing a starring role for the Azzurri en route to glory in the U17 European Championships – has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2021.

This comes after Natali opted to make the short trip across Catalunya from Espanyol.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word to have come to the fore in the media on Friday is anything to go by, then Barcelona look set to be forced to bid farewell to one of their most promising young talents.

This comes with Natali having come to the decision to make the move to Germany, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

As per the aforementioned Di Marzio:

‘Andrea Natali, European under-17 champion defender, son of Cesare Natali, moves from Barcelona to Bayer Leverkusen.’

No further information has been provided.

#Calciomercato | Andrea Natali, difensore campione d'Europa under-17, figlio di Cesare Natali, passa dal Barcellona al Bayer Leverkusenhttps://t.co/KwBO8Ffeap — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN