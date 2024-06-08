Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal’s new transfer valuation revealed

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has seen his value on the transfer market take another jump this week.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

Lamine, for his part, has of course enjoyed nothing short of an explosion onto the world stage over the course of the last nine months.

As much comes after his increasingly eye-catching performances at youth level with Barcelona culminated in a call-up to Xavi’s first-team ranks.

And the Spaniard has not looked back since…

Lamine, all told, racked up a whopping 50 appearances in Blaugrana colours in 2023/24.

This included 37 in the league (22 starts), giving rise to an altogether impressive haul of five goals, and eight assists.

Such endeavours have culminated in the 16-year-old being afforded a call-up to Spain’s squad for the upcoming European Championships, as well as taking an early lead in the race for the next Golden Boy award.

All of this considered, it should in turn come as little surprise to hear that Lamine’s transfer market value has this week increased once more.

As per Transfermarkt, considered the go-to when it comes to player valuations at club level, over the last three months, Barcelona’s wing wizard has added another €15 million to his price-tag.

After this figure reached €75 million in March, is has since jumped up to a hefty €90 million, a staggering figure for a player of such tender years.

