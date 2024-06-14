Barcelona starlet had the biggest value increase in world football last season

It’s never been truer that the footballing world revolves around money. With players selling for higher and higher figures, money has now become one of the biggest routes to success in the beautiful game.

Whilst many prefer to judge players by how they play on the pitch, their monetary value also portrays a unique insight into their standing as an athlete, and one Barcelona star has seen his value skyrocket more than anyone else.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the player in question is Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old wonderkid who took the footballing world by storm last season.

The youngster saw his value increase by €90 million last season, €25 million more than the next biggest riser, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

It was Yamal’s 17 goal involvements last season at only 16 years of age, along with a call-up to Spain’s squad for the Euros, that contributed to this increase in value.

The other two La Liga players who made the top ten were Jude Bellingham in third (€60 million increase) and Girona’s Sávio in eighth (€45 million increase).

Take a look at the full list, courtesy of Transfermarkt, below:

GSFN | Ciaran Currie