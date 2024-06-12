Barcelona starlet explains why he is ‘excited’ to play under Hansi Flick

A star member of the attacking ranks at La Liga heavyweights Barcelona has this week confirmed his excitement at the prospect of lining out under Hansi Flick over the season ahead.

German tactician Flick, of course, was appointed as the man to oversee a new era at Barcelona late last month.

After Joan Laporta and co. came to the conclusion that Xavi’s time on the bench in Catalunya’s capital was up, the former Bayern Munich boss was swiftly brought in in his place.

Flick, for his part, is expected to introduce a completely new footballing philosophy to Barca, featuring a new formation, tactics, and outlook on the game.

And one Blaugrana star evidently of the belief that as much will only benefit him on a personal level comes in the form of Lamine Yamal.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo this week, wide-man Lamine was asked for his take on the arrival of Flick on the Camp Nou touchline.

And the 16-year-old went on to explain:

“When he was at Bayern, that’s the last thing I saw. And also in the German team. He has an attacking game, quite direct. I am really excited.”

Conor Laird | GSFN