Barcelona starlet to make European Championship debut next week

MD3 of Euro 2024 kicks off on Sunday with the final round of matches in Group A. 24 hours later, Group B’s fixtures will be on, at which point Spain will be entertaining Albania. albeit with very little to play for. Luis de la Fuente’s side have already guaranteed top spot after back-to-back victories against Croatia and Italy.

As such, the idea is for widespread changes to be made by de la Fuente. The match against Albania will give the opportunity for some of Spain’s backup options to play, and one of those is Fermin Lopez.

Sport say that the 21-year-old, who made his senior international debut against Andorra earlier this month, did not feature against Croatia or Italy, is expected to play some part against Albania, thus making his European Championship debut for Spain.

Fermín López will have minutes against Albania. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 22, 2024

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Fermin. He was one of Barcelona’s brighter players last season in his debut campaign with the first team, and he’s now on the cusp of making an appearance at Euro 2024 – something that would have seemed so far away last summer. You can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.