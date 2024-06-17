Barcelona starlet could be sacrificed as club eager to sanction at least one sale before June 30

Barcelona starlet could be sacrificed as club eager to sanction at least one sale before June 30

Even though the 1:1 rule is all set to be reached for the summer, thanks to the imminent €40 million investment in Barça Vision, FC Barcelona remain eager to sell at least one player before June 30.

Indeed, SPORT reports that the club’s economic department has informed the sporting department that it would be in the Catalans’ best interest to complete at least one player departure before the end of the financial year on June 30.

Barça president Joan Laporta revealed last week that the season will close with profits despite the collections at the Montjuic Stadium being lower than expected. But the economic area is insistent on at least one sale to present good numbers.

Mika Faye to be sacrificed?

The report from SPORT further states that the one likely to be offloaded in the coming weeks could be Barça Atletic defender Mika Faye, with the club already in talks with FC Porto over a €15 million operation.

Deco & co. need to finalise a player exit soon. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The idea would be to try and offload a first-team player right away, but those at the club are aware that it would be easier said than done.

Oriol Romeu is a candidate to leave with Girona interested, but the operation will be done at a later date.

The sale of players returning from loan is also difficult – Sergino Dest’s injury has put a hurdle in his permanent move to PSV Eindhoven while Clement Lenglet is in no hurry to leave despite offers from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, manager Hansi Flick wants to take a look at other loanees like Eric Garcia, Julian Araujo, and Alex Valle in pre-season whereas Ansu Fati is not eager to leave. Pablo Torre is also unlikely to be able to leave the club in the coming weeks.

As such, the solution could be to offload a Barça Atletic player, like Mika Faye, once the promotion playoff finals are over.