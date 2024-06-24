Barcelona starlet conflicted over future decision amid strong Chelsea interest

The future of Marc Guiu has increasingly become a hot topic at Barcelona in recent weeks, especially after reports of his desire to leave Camp Nou this summer.

It appears Guiu is considering leaving Barcelona, especially amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues are ready to bet on the young striker, as part of their newfound plans to build the squad around young players.

Guiu has doubts about leaving Barça

However, a recent report from Mundo Deportivo has clarified that Guiu is not entirely sure about leaving Barcelona.

The report suggests Guiu is developing doubts about leaving Camp Nou as it has always been his dream to succeed at Barça.

Will Marc Guiu join Chelsea this summer? (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The forward is, however, tempted by Chelsea’s terms and the project they are offering. RB Leipzig, too, are interested in the player’s services but remain behind Chelsea in the race.

No guarantees from Barcelona

However, if Guiu is to succeed at Barcelona, he might have to play the waiting game as the club are not in a position to guarantee him regular game-time next season.

This comes even though Robert Lewandowski is in the final phase of his career whereas Vitor Roque is facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou.

As things stand, Guiu’s contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2025 and there has been no indication of a renewal. The player has a release clause worth only €6 million, meaning Barcelona won’t stand to gain anything substantial from his sale.

The player is expected to make a decision on his future soon, after holding talks with his family. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds in the coming days.