Barcelona starlet confirms he is close to signing new contract – “The club and I are on the same page”

In exactly three weeks, Marc Casado’s contract at Barcelona will expire. The club does have an option to extend their agreement, but rather than triggering it, they have negotiating a new three-year deal.

Casado himself has confirmed (via MD) that an agreement between himself and Barcelona is close – the 20-year-old was speaking after captaining Barca Atletic to the First Federation play-off final, following a 7-4 aggregate victory over Ibiza.

“The club and I are on the same page. We are just talking about four things that are not important. We believe that the best thing for me and the best for both of us is to continue wearing this shirt for a long time.”

Casado has been touted him with a permanent call-up to the Barcelona first team for next season. A new pivot is being sought in the transfer market, but Casado is expected to join whoever arrives in Hansi Flick’s squad. He would be the latest La Masia starlet to make the jump, after Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort did so last season.