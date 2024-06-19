Barcelona starlet claims Lionel Messi is still ‘the best player in the world’

An up-and-coming member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has today revealed his take that club legend Lionel Messi remains the standout player in all of world football.

Messi, for his part, has of course spent the last year plying his club trade outside of Europe, with MLS outfit Inter Miami.

As much saw the vast majority come to the conclusion that the Argentine should no longer be considered in the conversation regarding the game’s best player.

As alluded to above, though, one individual who evidently feels altogether differently regarding the subject comes in the form of Fermín López.

Midfielder Fermín, fresh off a breakout season at Barcelona, is currently on international duty, with Spain at Euro 2024.

After sitting down for an interview with El Chiringuito TV in the midst of as much, the question of ‘the best player in the world’, in turn, was put to the 21-year-old.

And Fermín did not hesitate in his response, simply assuring:

“Messi”

Asked whether the veteran attacker’s move to the United States should be taken into consideration when discussing the subject, Fermín then reiterated:

“Messi”

Asked to name the 2nd best in world football at present, the Barcelona talent then added once more:

“Messi!”

🌟 "El MEJOR del MUNDO sigue siendo MESSI. ¿El SEGUNDO? MESSI".



💣 Xavi, Flick, Mbappé y el Madrid…@ferminlopez_11 se moja con todo con @JuanfeSanzPerez #ElChiringuitoDeMega. pic.twitter.com/4INgOj6NKh — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN