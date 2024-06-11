Barcelona starlet admits ‘I wanted to leave’ last summer

An up-and-coming member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has revealed that he was ready to seek out an exit from the club last summer.

The player in question? Fermín López.

Fermín, for his part, is of course fresh off something of a breakout campaign in Catalunya’s capital.

Afforded an opportunity to impress by since-departed manager Xavi, the 21-year-old grasped his chance with both hands, on his way to 42 appearances across all competitions.

Add to this an impressive 11 goals from his berth in the middle of the park, and Fermín is already beginning to look like a player who could carve out a long-term future for himself at the Camp Nou.

Speaking during an interview with Diario Sport on Tuesday, whilst away on international duty with Spain, however, the youngster went on to admit that, at one point last summer, he was ready to leave Barcelona in the rear view mirror.

This came amid a series of proposals from the Spanish 2nd tier, following his impressive loan stint with Linares:

“If I tell the truth, I returned from Linares and had many offers from the Second Division. I wanted to leave Barça. It was an opportunity, to take another step in my career, but they convinced me from the club by telling me that I would do a week of training with the first-team. From there, Xavi trusted me and everything went smoothly.”

Conor Laird | GSFN