Barcelona star in talks over exit after rejecting club’s contract request

A long-time member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona is in discussions over a summer departure from the club.

That’s according to transfer insider Matteo Moretto, who points towards Sergi Roberto as the player in question.

Versatile midfielder Roberto’s future, of course, has been thrown firmly back up in the air of late.

After it appeared as though a contract renewal was all but certain for the 32-year-old, Barca’s ongoing financial woes have cast as much in serious doubt.

Roberto, for his part, had until this point always given his priority to the Blaugrana, the club with whom he has spent the entirety of his career.

If the latest word to have surfaced on Monday is anything to go by, however, it would appear that the Spanish international’s patience, at last, has worn out.

As per the aforementioned Matteo Moretto, speaking as part of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Deco and the Barcelona board recently asked Roberto to give them until August to attempt to clear the space on the club’s wage bill to tie up his one-year renewal.

This request, however, has fallen on deaf ears.

Both Roberto and his entourage are of the opinion that such a request is unreasonable, seeking out alternative avenues as a result.

Talks have already been opened with interested clubs from across the globe, including one from Europe, regarding a potential transfer, with the general consensus at Barcelona now that their side’s captain will ultimately move on this summer.

Conor Laird | GSFN