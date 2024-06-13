Barcelona star set to play ‘a leading role’ under Hansi Flick

A member of the defensive ranks at La Liga heavyweights Barcelona is in line to play a prominent role under the watch of new head coach Hansi Flick.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who highlight Jules Koundé as the player in question.

Stopper Koundé, for his part, has of course seen his name continue to source speculation in the media, surrounding a potential Barcelona exit this summer.

As much comes amid the Blaugrana’s ongoing efforts to raise funds for reinforcements.

Koundé is fresh off something of a peculiar campaign, which saw him initially struggle in alarming fashion, before making the right-back berth in Xavi’s XI his own by way of a string of stellar performances.

With João Cancelo’s return looking increasingly likely, and Barca well-stocked at centre-half, though, it had nevertheless been suggested that the France international could be on the chopping block over the months ahead.

But if the latest word stemming from the media on Thursday is anything to go by, then this will not prove to be the case.

As per Sport, though Koundé is expected to receive a number of proposals for next season, ‘he will play a leading role in Hansi Flick’s project’.

The 25-year-old is held in high esteem by all in Catalunya’s capital, valued for his ‘competitive nature and versatility’.

Conor Laird | GSFN