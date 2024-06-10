Barcelona star ruled out of Euro 2024 at last minute through injury

Barcelona star ruled out of Euro 2024 at last minute through injury

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has tonight been ruled out of the upcoming European Championships.

The player in question? Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong, for his part, was of course forced to sit out the final weeks of the club season.

This came owing to a recurrence of an ankle injury, suffered during a La Liga meeting with Real Madrid in April.

The 26-year-old had spent the weeks since in an intensive recovery programme, with the aim of playing his part for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Upon De Jong being included in the Oranje’s final squad for the tournament, the widespread assumption, in turn, was that he would play his part.

It will therefore mark a blow for club and player alike to learn that, in fact, this will not prove to be the case.

In a release across their website and social media platforms late on Monday, the Dutch Football Federation have announced that De Jong ‘won’t participate at Euro 2024’.

Frenkie de Jong won’t participate at EURO 2024. 😔



We are with you, Frenkie. 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/JlR3V5ETyZ — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 10, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN