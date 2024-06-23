Barcelona star Ronald Araujo dodges another question on his future

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from Catalonia for much of the last six months, and while speculation about a move has died down, he refuses to make a definitive statement on his future.

The 24-year-old has been locked in negotiations over a new deal with Barcelona, with just two remaining on his current one, and a large wage rise required for him to sign a new one. With no progress being made, understandably Barcelona would look for a sale this summer if they feel they cannot agree a new deal.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United were linked to Araujo, but neither appear to be moving for him currently. When asked about Bayern in January, he dismissed it as usual transfer speculation, but on several occasions since, has said he is happy at Barcelona without committing his future to them publicly.

Asked whether he could guarantee he would be at Barcelona next season on Saturday night ahead of Uruguay’s Copa America opener with Panama, Araujo told Marca that “I am 100% focused on Copa America.”