Barcelona star ready for Spain call at Euro 2024

Fermin Lopez is confident he will get his chance for Spain at Euro 2024 after an impressive season at Barcelona.

The 21-year-old received a shock call up by Luis de la Fuente for the tournament and only made his senior international debut in May.

He was an unused substitute as Spain stormed to an opening 3-0 win against Croatia with de la Fuente opting for other midfield options off the bench.

De la Fuente is expected to keep faith with the same starting XI for their second game of the tournament against holders Italy on June 20.

Despite his opportunities being limited, Lopez is ready to be called upon, as the competition progresses.

“I will be supporting the team wherever I am, on the field or off it. I’m here to do whatever is needed. Whether that’s to play at the beginning or even for 10 minutes”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Lopez also confirmed he is open to representing Spain at the 2024 Olympic Games in July if Barcelona allow him to reduce his preseason load.

The Huelva-born midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United this summer but he insisted his current focus is on Spain.