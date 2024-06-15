Barcelona star Raphinha hits back at Ronaldinho over remarkable Brazil criticism

Brazil and Barcelona star Raphinha has on Saturday responded to the head-turning recent criticism aimed at he and his fellow countrymen by national icon Ronaldinho.

For those who may have missed it, Ronaldinho turned heads across his home country of Brazil earlier today.

As much came by way of a staggering post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former winger confirmed that he will not watch a single one of the Seleção’s upcoming fixtures in the Copa América, citing a ‘lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football’ on the part of Dorival Jr’s squad.

During the latest Brazil national team press conference on Saturday, it therefore came as little surprise when Ronaldinho’s comments took their place centre stage.

And, put specifically to Barcelona star Raphinha, a rather amusing insight into the situation was provided…

This came as the 27-year-old revealed that Ronaldinho recently made contact with Vinícius Jr, to ask if the Real Madrid man could aid his search for Copa tickets:

“Ronaldinho’s statement? A few days ago, I’m told he asked Vini Jr for tickets to come see our games (laughs).”

Raphinha went on to add:

“In any case, I was surprised and I don’t agree with his statement.”

Conor Laird | GSFN