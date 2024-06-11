Barcelona star to miss Euro 2024 opener

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona will be forced to sit out his country’s opening fixture at the upcoming European Championships.

As much was made official on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Lewandowski, for his part, was forced to limp out of Poland’s final warmup fixture ahead of Euro 2024 on Monday night.

After going to ground in evident discomfort on the half-hour mark in his side’s eventual 2-1 downing of Turkey, it was quickly decided that Lewandowski was in no condition to continue.

Fans of the Polish national team, in turn, were left to face up to an anxious wait for an update on the wellbeing of their side’s attacking talisman.

And precisely that, as alluded to above, was today forthcoming.

As per an official statement released across Poland’s social media platforms, medical scans have revealed ‘a torn biceps femoris muscle’ in Lewandowski’s thigh.

Though not a serious issue, it has nevertheless seen him ruled out of his country’s Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands this coming Sunday.

The hope is that, with continuous treatment, the Barcelona veteran will be ready to face Austria, five days later.

Raport medyczny po meczu z Turcją:



W poniedziałkowy wieczór reprezentacja Polski rozegrała towarzyski mecz z Turcją. Przedstawiamy raport medyczny lekarza kadry narodowej Jacka Jaroszewskiego, dotyczący zawodników, którzy doznali urazów w tym spotkaniu.



– Dzisiaj w Enel–Med… pic.twitter.com/juwldKkHb7 — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 11, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN