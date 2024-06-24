Barcelona star makes a fan’s day, kid cannot hold back tears

Recently, Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski displayed a truly touching act of kindness that highlighted his connection with his fans, especially the younger ones.

This heartwarming moment occurred when Lewandowski encountered a young Polish fan who was so overcome with emotion that he couldn’t hold back his tears.

Lewandowski, a prominent figure in both club and international football, saw the boy crying and immediately went over to him. He signed the boy’s football and posed for a photo, creating a memory that the young fan will likely cherish for a lifetime.

This simple yet profound gesture showcased Lewandowski’s compassion and understanding of his role as a beloved sports figure.

The other side of Lewandowski

During this period, Lewandowski has been taking on significant responsibilities as the captain and leader of the Polish national team. Despite their early exit from the Euro Cup, he has remained dedicated to his fans.

👏🏻👏🏻EL BONITO GESTO DE LEWANDOWSKI CON UN AFICIONADO



📌El goleador del Barça asumió su papel de capitán de Polonia tras consumarse la eliminación de su selección en la Eurocopa antes de despedirse ante Francia.



✅Lewandowski se fijó en un joven aficionado que no pudo contener… pic.twitter.com/26cRQddfc6 — S P I D E R C U L E (@spidercule) June 23, 2024

After their disappointing performance, he made it a point to engage with supporters, signing autographs and interacting with those who look up to him.

The Polish media reported that Lewandowski spent time with young fans at the Polish training centre as the team prepared for their final match against France, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Amidst this interaction, Lewandowski noticed the young fan’s tears and gently asked, “Why are you crying? I’m here every day,” providing reassurance and comfort.

Tough time for Lewandowski

The Poland team has faced significant challenges at the Euros, including losses to the Netherlands (3-1) and Austria (1-3).

Lewandowski’s limited playtime due to various pressures has been a contributing factor to their struggles. There are hopes that he might have a more prominent role in the upcoming game against France, potentially leading to a better outcome.

Critics have not been kind to Lewandowski following Poland’s disappointing run. The Polish media described his performance as “poor” and “colourless,” reflecting the frustration of fans and analysts alike.