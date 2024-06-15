Barcelona star İlkay Gündoğan provides injury update after Euro 2024 horror challenge

Barcelona star İlkay Gündoğan has provided an update on his wellbeing, on the back of his latest outing on the international front late on Friday.

Midfielder Gündoğan, for his part, set alarm bells ringing across the fanbases of Barcelona and Germany alike last night.

After being afforded a starting berth in the latter’s Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, the 33-year-old was the recipient of an altogether dangerous challenge.

Late in the first-half, after taking aim at goal, Gündoğan was scythed down by Scotland’s Ryan Porteous, giving rise to a penalty, and ensuing red card.

Replays of the incident made clear just how badly Germany’s captain could have been hurt, with his ankle having turned in nasty fashion.

Speaking to the media on the back of his side’s eventual 5-1 triumph, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his wellbeing was put to Gündoğan himself.

And the former Manchester City man went on to quell any remaining fears with his response, assuring:

“All good. The ligament was not affected. I’ve had worse!”

Conor Laird | GSFN