Barcelona star linked with shock Saudi Pro League move

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde could be a summer transfer target for the Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi Arabian top flight caused waves last summer, with a huge amount of transfer spending in Europe, and they are expected to dig deep again.

Alongside the desire to spend from the Middle East, La Blaugrana are also in an uncertain position, as they consider sales.

Barcelona’s overall financial position has improved but they are still likely to need a major sale in the coming weeks.

As per the latest update from Marca, there could be a move made for Kounde this summer, with Al Ittihad interested in a deal for the French international.

Barcelona are overloaded at centre back, and new boss Hansi Flick will likely need to sell at least one defender, to ensure there is flexibility in his squad.

Kounde is under contract at Barcelona until 2027 and the club will demand a minimum fee of at least €50m to consider a sale.