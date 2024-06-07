Barcelona star left out of Spain squad for Euro 2024

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi has been left out of the final Spain squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

The 17-year-old only made his Barca debut in January but enjoyed a whirlwind six months which saw him handed a first cap for Spain in March and a spot in the provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Barca officials had been pleading with Spain counterparts to preserve the fitness of both Yamal and Cubarsi, fearing too much football at such young ages could bring about a repeat of the injury struggles which have plagued Pedri since his 73-game 2020/21 campaign.

Their wish has been granted with Cubarsi, who did not make Luis de la Fuente's final 26-man squad.

According to MARCA, an agreement has been reached between Barca and Spain which will see Cubarsi called up for the Olympic Games later this summer, but not both tournaments.

While Cubarsi is still on the fringes of the national team, 16-year-old winger Yamal has already established himself as a regular and is expected to play a significant role at Euro 2024.

Yamal has, however, publicly admitted he does not want to play at both tournaments and will only consider a call-up to the Olympics if he does not see many minutes at the Euros.

"It wouldn't be wise to participate in both tournaments," he told Mundo Deportivo. "I've always tried to avoid overloading myself and playing excessively, so it wouldn't be logical to do both.

"But of course, representing Spain is a dream. It depends on how the Euro Cup unfolds, but I believe the priority would be the Euro Cup.

"[Pedri] is an example of what can happen because he's the only one I remember doing it."