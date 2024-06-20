Barcelona star leading all of Euro 2024 in one category

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has racked up more completed dribbles than any other player at Euro 2024 to date.

And his identity, in truth, should come as little surprise…

The player in question? Lamine Yamal.

Wide-man Lamine was afforded his latest starting berth a short time ago, as Spain locked horns with Italy in their 2nd Euros group stage outing.

When all was said and done, La Roja made it two wins from two, owing to a solitary own goal on the part of Riccardo Calafiori.

Lamine, meanwhile, impressed down the right once more, building on a dazzling opening day showing by again proving that, despite being just 16 years of age, he is more than ready for the top level of the game.

In fact, as alluded to above, his combined exploits across two appearances to date see the Barcelona prodigy leading every player at the European Championships in one statistical category.

As revealed by Opta, Lamine is just edging out compatriot and close friend Nico Williams, for most dribbles completed at the German showcase (7).

7 – The only player who's made more successful dribbles than Nico Williams (6) at #EURO2024 so far is teammate Lamine Yamal (7). Duo. pic.twitter.com/7KlfVrhblF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN