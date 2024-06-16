Barcelona star the latest to aim dig at Kylian Mbappé over Euro 2024 comments

Comments laid out by Barcelona star Raphinha have turned heads across the world of football this weekend.

This comes after the 27-year-old made use of the opportunity to aim something of a dig at new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé.

Frontman Mbappé, for his part, set tongues wagging earlier this week, in revealing his opinion that winning the European Championships poses a more complicated task than going all the way in the World Cup.

As much, of course, comes as he prepares to lead France into their campaign at Euro 2024.

The comments have since drawn criticism on the part of a whole host of players and pundits alike, adamant that Mbappé’s insinuation couldn’t be further from the truth.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Brazil’s upcoming Copa América adventure, the aforementioned Raphinha, in turn, was asked for his take on the situation.

And the Barcelona winger, speaking on behalf of the many who were left offended in South America, took the chance to aim a less-than-subtle jibe at Mbappé, regarding France’s World Cup final defeat at the hands of Argentina back in 2022:

“Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for us, he lost a World Cup to a South American team. I would like to see the European teams do the qualifiers in South America, on the pitch and at the altitude we face. I want to see then if it’s easy or difficult!”

Conor Laird | GSFN