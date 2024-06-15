Advertisement

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal blitzes another European Championship record

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has this evening continued to etch his name ever further into the history books of international football.

As much comes owing to his exploits in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.

Ahead of kick-off at the Olympiastadion, confirmation was forthcoming that Lamine, in being afforded a place in Luis de la Fuente’s XI to face Croatia, had secured for himself a special record:

And since, the records have only continued to tumble.

On the stroke of the interval, cutting in from his berth on the right flank in Berlin, Lamine delivered the most sumptuous of whipped deliveries into the Croatian penalty area.

As much was duly dispatched by the arriving Dani Carvajal, who made no mistake in sliding home Spain’s third of a dominant first-half.

And, in the process, Lamine became by some way the youngest player to ever assist a goal at the European Championships.

At just 16 years and 338 days old, the attacker shattered the benchmark of previous holder Enzo Scifo (18 years, 115 days).

Conor Laird | GSFN