Barcelona star Lamine Yamal blitzes another European Championship record

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has this evening continued to etch his name ever further into the history books of international football.

As much comes owing to his exploits in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.

Ahead of kick-off at the Olympiastadion, confirmation was forthcoming that Lamine, in being afforded a place in Luis de la Fuente’s XI to face Croatia, had secured for himself a special record:

16 years and 338 days.



Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 appear at the men's Euros 🌟 pic.twitter.com/nY2bhx7BdB — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 15, 2024

And since, the records have only continued to tumble.

On the stroke of the interval, cutting in from his berth on the right flank in Berlin, Lamine delivered the most sumptuous of whipped deliveries into the Croatian penalty area.

As much was duly dispatched by the arriving Dani Carvajal, who made no mistake in sliding home Spain’s third of a dominant first-half.

And, in the process, Lamine became by some way the youngest player to ever assist a goal at the European Championships.

At just 16 years and 338 days old, the attacker shattered the benchmark of previous holder Enzo Scifo (18 years, 115 days).

‼️ RÉCORD HISTÓRICO ‼️



Lamine Yamal (16 años y 338 días) es el asistente más joven en TODA la historia de la Eurocopa. Supera el récord del legendario Enzo Scifo que asistió con 18 años y 115 días en la Euro de 1984, con Bélgica, contra Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/HMhP0j9ISl — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) June 15, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN