Barcelona star informs club of his plans for next season

A member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has made crystal clear to all at the club his intentions for next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Ferran Torres as the player in question.

The name of versatile attacker Torres has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent days.

As much comes after the former Manchester City man was tipped for a move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle United.

Barcelona are of course in desperate need of fresh funds to reinvest on reinforcements to new boss Hansi Flick’s squad, with Torres one player to have been rumoured as a potential sacrifice.

If the latest word to have come to the fore this weekend is anything to go by, however, then the Spanish international himself has absolutely no intention of going anywhere this summer.

As per the aforementioned Sport:

‘According to those around him, Ferran Torres has no intention of leaving Barça, a club with which he has a contract until June 30, 2027.’

Aware that the competition for places in attack is set to be fierce under the watch of Hansi Flick, the 24-year-old is understood to be up to the task, ready to fight tooth and nail for minutes in 2024/25.

And precisely as much, in turn, has already been made clear to Deco and the Blaugrana brass.

Conor Laird | GSFN