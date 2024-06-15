Barcelona Star Hits Back at Ex-PSG Player Over Euro Harder Than World Cup Claim

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé recently stated that winning the UEFA Euro is more challenging than the FIFA World Cup. Nonetheless, the Frenchman’s remarks haven’t sat well with non-European footballers.

“For me, the Euro is more complicated than the World Cup,” Mbappé said (h/t RMC Sport). “Even though there is more global pressure, here all the teams know each other perfectly; we constantly play against each other.”

The latest footballer to throw shade at Real Madrid’s newest signing is Brazilian and FC Barcelona standout Raphinha. The forward didn’t hold back his remarks as he threw shade at the 25-year-old.

“Mbappé said that the Euro was tougher than the World Cup? Unfortunately for him and fortunately for us, he lost a World Cup to a South American team,” Raphinha said (h/t RMC Sport). “I would like to see the European nations play the qualifiers on the fields where we play.”

France crashed out of UEFA Euro 2020 after falling to Switzerland, as they couldn’t carry the momentum from winning the 2018 World Cup to conquer Europe. Italy won that tournament but also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how this tournament plays out. Les Bleus are arguably the favorite to win this competition, but other formidable teams can stand in their way.

Germany, Italy, and Spain all secured wins, so these teams will likely have a say in whether France does or doesn’t win the Euros this summer.