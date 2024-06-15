Barcelona star hailed for ‘world class’ display on international duty

The latest performance put forth by a headline member of La Liga giants Barcelona’s squad has since been labelled as nothing short of ‘world class’.

The player in question? İlkay Gündoğan.

Midfielder Gündoğan, for his part, led host nation Germany into their Euro 2024 opener as captain late last night.

When all was said and done, Julian Nagelsmann’s troops enjoyed an outing to remember, racking up five goals to Scotland’s one to make clear their status as contenders to go all the way this summer.

Gündoğan, meanwhile, was at the heart of everything for Die Mannschaft, acting as the perfect link between midfield and attack courtesy of cleverly-timed runs, intricate passing, and flawless touch.

And one individual who was quick to congratulate the Barcelona standout on his stellar showing against Scotland was compatriot Thomas Müller.

Taking to Instagram in the aftermath of Friday’s clash, frontman Müller unveiled a photo of he and Gündoğan in the dressing room post-match.

And accompanying as much was a simple caption, of:

‘Our captain. World class performance’

Conor Laird | GSFN