Barcelona star facing uncertain future as Xavi Hernandez departure casts internal doubts

With Hansi Flick replacing Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona manager, the situation of many first team players has now changed. The biggest example of this is Sergi Roberto, who is unlikely to receive a new contract before his current deal ends on the 30th of June. He’s not the only one whose future has been thrown into doubt.

The same can be said for Inigo Martinez, who was signed as a free agent last summer. The 33-year-old only played sporadically, and with Mikayil Faye breaking through from the subsidiary, there is a chance that he could be moved on, especially considering that he is not currently registered with La Liga for next season.

According to MD, Inigo Martinez’s situation has generated doubts from within Barcelona. Flick will make the final decision on his future when he starts the job next week, but there is a good chance that he could be sold due to the overcrowding of central defenders in the first team squad.

Inigo Martinez is a good squad player, although if his presence stunts the development of a promising youngster like Faye, it would surely make more sense to seek out a departure, especially as it would generate some much-needed income. It will be interesting to see how his Barcelona future plays out.