Barcelona star eyeing Premier League move as summer exit draws ever closer

It is looking increasingly likely that Barcelona will have to appoint a new captain from next season onwards. Current skipper Sergi Roberto continues to head towards the exit door, with his contract expiring in less than two weeks’ time.

Roberto has been assured of his continuity whilst Xavi Hernandez was manager, but with Hansi Flick now at the helm, he is no longer considered as necessary, and his contract situation is not a priority. A final decision has not been made yet, but the 32-year-old’s entourage is set to entertain offers in the coming weeks.

Girona, Valencia, Sevilla and Porto have been credited with an interest in Roberto, but according to MD, his idea is not to join any of these clubs. He dreams of moving to the Premier League if he is moved on by Barcelona this summer.

Roberto is to seek clarification on his Barcelona future as soon as possible, but it certainly looks to be that he will be on his way out. It remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs do take an interest in the coming weeks.