Barcelona star excited by Hansi Flick arrival

Barcelona are preparing for a new age under new boss Hansi Flick next season.

The Catalans moved quickly to bring in Flick as their new head coach and the former Bayern Munich boss is set to make changes to their tactical system.

With a busy summer ahead of changes, with Flick expected to trim his squad, and bring in new faces ahead of the new campaign.

Barcelona will be looking to make themselves a force on the international stage next season to mount a sustained challenge in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in 2024/25.

Defender Andreas Christensen has committed himself to Barcelona next season and the Danish international is looking forward to working with Flick in coming months.

“I only hear good things from people who have worked with him. A bit of German discipline… I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t spoken to him yet, though”, as per reports from Marca.

Denmark kick off their Euro 2024 campaign up against Slovenia in Group E with a clash in Stuttgart on June 16.