Barcelona star out of Euro 2024 after just 30 minutes on the pitch

Barcelona star out of Euro 2024 after just 30 minutes on the pitch

A headline member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has this evening seen his Euro 2024 adventure brought to an end.

The player in question? Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s Poland were back in action on Friday, locking horns with Austria in the country’s 2nd European Championships group stage fixture.

When all was said and done, the Poles were condemned to a 3-1 defeat, leaving them with no points on the board from a pair of outings.

An ensuing goalless stalemate between France and the Netherlands, in turn, means that Lewandowski and co. have been mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

It has proven a particularly disappointing week for the veteran frontman from an individual standpoint, with Lewa, all told, having racked up just 30 minutes of playing time.

After picking up a fitness problem in Poland’s final preparatory fixture ahead of the Euros being kicked into gear, the Barcelona standout was ruled out of Sunday’s defeat to the Dutch.

He was then considered only well enough to feature off the bench against Austria, no doubt far from what Lewandowski would have been hoping for in what could yet prove to be his final major tournament on the international stage.

Conor Laird | GSFN