Barcelona star dismisses injury fears after Euro 2024 horror tackle

Football Espana
·1 min read
Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan did not suffer a lasting injury in Germany’s 5-1 Euro 2024 opening win over Scotland.

The host nation set down a marker on the first night of the tournament as they stormed past Steve Clarke’s team in Munich.

Five goals and a dominant performance underlined their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy next month.

The only negative of the game from a German perspective came via a first half horror tackle on Gundogan, which saw Scotland defender Ryan Porteous shown a straight red card, following a VAR review.

Gundogan completed the full 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena and he confirmed there was no damage to his ankle.

“My ankle is fine, it was just a heavy blow”, as per post match quotes from Diario Sport.

Gundogan is expected to captain Germany again, in their second Group A game, as they take on Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was replaced late on to give the veteran playmaker a rest ahead of the Hungary game.