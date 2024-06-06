Barcelona star could start pre-season training with no contract

An interesting update on the future of Sergi Roberto with Barcelona has on Thursday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and points towards a new path forward being taken into consideration by the Barca brass.

Versatile midfielder Roberto’s future, of course, has been thrown firmly back up in the air of late.

After it appeared as though a contract renewal was all but certain for the 32-year-old, Barca’s ongoing financial woes have thrown as much into doubt.

Deco and co. are understood to have asked Roberto and his entourage for patience, whilst they work towards freeing up the necessary funds to offer him a new deal.

In truth, though, there is no telling when this may be.

With new headmaster Hansi Flick also yet to run the rule over Roberto, an unusual avenue, in turn, could be made use of.

As per the aforementioned AS:

‘It is not ruled out that the club will allow him to start the preseason with the group, despite not having a current contract.’

This would represent the ideal scenario for Barcelona, in affording them time and flexibility when it comes to their captain’s future.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Roberto himself would be open to the prospect of as much.

Conor Laird | GSFN