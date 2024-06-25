‘Here we go’ – Barcelona star’s Chelsea switch confirmed

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to lose one of the most highly-regarded members of the club’s youth setup, to Chelsea.

As much was confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano late on Tuesday evening.

The Barca talent all set to take his talents to west London? Marc Guiu.

The name of frontman Guiu has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the last 48 hours.

This comes after word was forthcoming that the 18-year-old was the subject of an approach on the part of the aforementioned Chelsea.

Guiu’s current Barcelona contract contains a release clause set at €6 million.

With the efforts of the Camp Nou brass to tie their young frontman down to fresh terms having proven fruitless, Chelsea, in turn, identified Guiu as a market opportunity too good to turn down.

Negotiations between the parties were therefore kicked into full swing, over the weekend.

And, as alluded to above, on Tuesday, such talks have borne fruit.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano:

‘Marc Guiu to Chelsea, here we go! The club has just informed Barça on plan to trigger €6m release clause for 2006 born striker. Verbal agreement in place with Guiu’s agents, now proceeding with formal steps later this week.’

Conor Laird | GSFN