Barcelona star’s Brazil spot in peril amid the rise of Endrick – report

The international stage is where the stars of FC Barcelona currently focus on. Both on European soil as well as South American, Barça finds representatives across the globe. However, for these Barcelona stars to make room for themselves as starters, there is always work to do.

Over in South America, the case of the Brazilian National team is no different. Five-time winners of the FIFA World Cup, a record in its own right, the pressure is always there when it comes to Brazil.

However, just as many Barcelona stars have also represented the South American nation, there is another who hopes to be a part of the team’s starters for the Copa America.

Raphinha, aged 27, signed off his season for Barcelona with solid numbers. With 10 goals and 13 assists across 37 appearances, the Brazilian winger has solid enough backing to see himself as a starter for Dorival Junior’s Brazil team.

However, the Barcelona winger has now received some unwanted competition, as highlighted by SPORT. The 17-year-old South American prodigy Endrick has been making waves recently, not just for his performances at club level but also for his recent displays whenever he has been given opportunities by Dorival Junior for Brazil.

Soon to be a player for Real Madrid, the young striker is gaining a lot of support from Brazil. Alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, there is an expectation that a new attacking trident can be formed, one that would also coincide with the fact that all three forwards belong to Real Madrid.

However, while Endrick may have the expectations of becoming a new teenage sensation for Brazil working in his favor, Raphinha has the backing of experience.

The Brazilian forward has played high-profile matches for his national team in the past, and his experience in a top European club also eclipses that of Endrick’s, who is yet to set foot in the continent as a professional player.

Ultimately, the decision will lie with Dorival Junior. He could opt to go with Brazil’s latest teenage sensation, or go with the forward from Barcelona with experience and years backing him up.

The Copa America starts this month, and the Barcelona winger will be hoping it is his name that kicks off the tournament for Brazil as a starter.