Barcelona star admits Xavi’s departure was ‘strange’

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga heavyweights Barcelona has today provided his take on the dismissal of now former head coach Xavi.

Tactician Xavi was of course sent on his way by Barcelona last month.

Mere weeks on from seeing his continuation on the bench in Catalunya’s capital for 2024/25 confirmed, Joan Laporta and co. pulled the rug out from underneath the 44-year-old.

As much came with a view to the appointment of Hansi Flick, who has since put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Camp Nou.

The saga, in its entirety, was an altogether bizarre one, only serving in reiterating the lack of long-term planning behind the scenes at Barcelona.

And if the latest comments on the part of Lamine Yamal are anything to go by, it would appear that the Blaugrana’s players too were left somewhat bemused by how things played out.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo on Tuesday, wide-man Lamine was drawn on the circumstances surrounding Xavi’s exit.

And the 16-year-old went on to admit that the situation was indeed a ‘strange’ one:

“It was a very strange moment. At first he left, then he stayed… It was strange, because we saw the same thing that you see too. Very sad because for me he was the first elite coach I have ever had, but these are things that happen in football.”

