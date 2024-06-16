Barcelona star admits he recently came close to ‘leaving football’

Barcelona star Raphinha has this weekend opened up on the mental struggles which in the recent past resulted in him taking into serious consideration retiring from the game.

Wide-man Raphinha, for his part, is currently away on international duty with Brazil.

The 27-year-old is expected to play a central role for his country at the upcoming Copa América, fresh off a campaign which saw him impress in the colours of Barcelona.

And yet, had things played out just a little differently in the not-so-distant past, Brazil could well have found themselves lining out at the South American showpiece with Raphinha not even available for selection.

Speaking during a press conference this weekend, the former Leeds United star provided an insight into the ‘mental problems’ which constant media and fan criticism caused him.

In fact, so serious was the issue that Raphinha mulled over what would have been a very early retirement.

“Recently I thought about leaving everything due to personal and professional problems,” the Barca standout began, as cited by Marca. “I thought about giving up, leaving football, because I didn’t need to go through some mental problems or difficulties and attacks by the media or fans.”

Raphinha, from here, then went on to reveal that his son played a major role in his eventual decision to battle on:

“Imagining that one day my son can see me as an inspiration in football, not being the best in the world, but as a reference, that is worth a lot.”

Conor Laird | GSFN