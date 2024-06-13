Barcelona star admits ‘I don’t know where I’ll be playing next season’

A member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has admitted that, as things stand, he has no idea where his short-term future lies.

The player in question? Marcos Alonso.

Defender Alonso, for his part, is all set to bring a close to the Barcelona chapter of his career later this month.

As much comes with the former Chelsea man’s contract set to expire, and the Camp Nou brass having long made clear that they have no intention of affording him fresh terms.

Alonso, as a result, will soon be forced to seek out a new club.

To date, links have been forthcoming with a number of sides from across the Spanish football landscape, most notably Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid.

Speaking to the media (as cited by Diario Sport) during a public appearance on Thursday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his immediate future was put to the 33-year-old himself.

Alonso, however, went on to admit that as much, as things stand, remains completely up in the air:

“At the moment I don’t even know where I’m going to play. So for now let’s disconnect and hope to have news soon…”

Conor Laird | GSFN