Barcelona stand to gain from former striker’s potential move to Girona

The upcoming summer could see Barcelona rely heavily on player sales in an attempt to bring in fresh funds.

Apart from player sales, however, Barcelona have a hidden economic lever in the form of the club holding future sell-on fees on the contracts of several former players.

One of them is Abel Ruiz, who is closing in on a move to Girona. Currently plying his trade for SC Braga, Ruiz has scored 38 goals for the Portuguese outfit and could soon return to La Liga this summer.

Barcelona stand to gain from Ruiz deal

As reported by Diario SPORT, this transfer could see Barcelona benefit financially despite having sold Ruiz to Sporting Braga four years ago.

It appears Barcelona included a sell-on clause in the original transfer deal, entitling them to a percentage of any future sale of Ruiz. While the exact percentage remains unconfirmed, some sources suggest it could be as high as 10%.

This potential windfall comes at a crucial time for Barcelona, who are facing significant financial challenges.

The additional income from Ruiz’s sale would be a welcome boost as the club attempts to balance its books before the June 30 deadline set by La Liga.

Enters Pau Victor

Abel Ruiz’s potential move to Girona could mean much more than just an additional windfall for Barcelona.

The deal could also have implications for another player – young forward Pau Victor, who played for Barça Athletic on loan this past season.

Barcelona reportedly had the option to permanently sign Victor for €3 million but failed to do so before the deadline. If they wish to acquire Victor from Girona now, they may need to use the funds received from Ruiz’s sale to help finance the deal.